Mar 27, 2024 at 5:18 pm
Sarah Hyland Out as 'Love Island USA' Host, Reality TV Star Is Replacing Her - Reason Why Revealed! (Report)
Sarah Hyland is reportedly out as the host of Love Island USA.
The 33-year-old Modern Family alum is reportedly stepping away as the host of the reality TV series, with a big reality TV star set to take her spot, via TMZ.
Sarah has been the host of the show for the past two seasons.
Click through to find out who is reportedly replacing her…
Photos: Getty Posted to: Ariana Madix, Love Island, Love Island USA, Peacock, Sarah Hyland, Television