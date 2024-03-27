Prime Video's 'The Goat' - 14 Reality Stars & Trailer Revealed For New Competition Series

Daniel Tosh is hosting a new reality competition series for Prime Video!

The GOAT will bring together 14 stars from across many different reality shows as they compete to becoming the greatest of all time.

Here’s a synopsis: 14 reality superstars—from Bachelorettes to Housewives to Survivors to Drag Racers and everyone in between—move into GOAT Manor under the watchful eye of host Daniel Tosh to compete in over 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another’s trust along the way. New sides of longtime favorites will be on display as they battle it out for $200k…and the title of Greatest of All Time.

The GOAT will premiere it’s first three episodes on Prime Video worldwide on May 9th, and on Amazon Freebee in the US, UK, Germany and Austria. New episodes will premiere each week.

Anthony Anderson and Daniel Tosh serve as executive producers, alongside EPs from Bachelor Nation, The Biggest Loser, FBoy Island and more.

Keep reading inside to meet the 14 reality stars competing and watch the trailer…