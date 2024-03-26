Christine Quinn's Husband Denies Claims, Reveals His Version of Events Leading Up to Arrest

Christian Dumontet (aka Christian Richard) is speaking out in a statement to the court to explain his version of events leading up to his arrest for alleged domestic violence against wife Christine Quinn.

The former Selling Sunset star has alleged that Christian threw a bag of glass at her at their Los Angeles home. The March 19 incident led to Christian being arrested and led out of the house in just a bathrobe. He was later arrested for a second time.

Christian has since filed for a restraining order against Christine and the court filing includes his side of the story.

“Ms. Quinn filed a false police report with fabricated allegations of domestic violence in an attempt to gain an upper hand in potential divorce and custody proceedings,” his lawyer wrote in the filing. “Mr. Dumontet has never threatened violence and never engaged in any acts that could be construed as violence towards Ms. Quinn.”

Christian claims that before the arrest, he was having a fight with Christine over her dogs peeing around the house and on valuable items. They also were not in agreement on child care.

Head inside to read the full statement…

Keep scrolling to read the full statement submitted by Christian Richard’s lawyer…

Mr. Dumontet and Ms. Quinn have been married since 2021. They share a child, 3 year old Christian Georges Dumontet (DOB: 5/15/2021) (hereafter “Christian”). Until March 19, 2024, the family lived together at [REDACTED] in Los Angeles, in a house owned by the Christian Dumontet Revocable Trust, of which Mr. Dumontet is the only beneficiary.

While there have never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship, throughout the marriage, Mr. Dumontet and Ms. Quinn have argued over the state of the house. Ms. Quinn owns two dogs as pets which she refuses to have house or crate trained. As a result, every area of the house is constantly filled with dog feces, the linens are stained with dog urine and are tattered and torn due to the animals constant and uncontrolled chewing. Hardwood floors are permanently warped, discolored, stained with foul odors, and generally damaged beyond repair, and the floor of one bathroom on the second level of the house is so soaked with dog urine that the ceiling below is stained. The furniture throughout the house has been wined, to the point that there are rooms in the house completely devoid of furniture because of the futility of replacing soiled and damaged furniture with new items that would immediately be ruined as well.

Mr. Dumontet constantly finds himself the only one cleaning up after the dogs, so much so that operating and cleaning the remote vacuum cleaner has become a bonding activity between himself and 3-year-old Christian.

Additionally, a point of contention between Mr. Dumontet and Ms. Quinn is the issue of Christian’s childcare. Ms. Quinn and Mr. Dumontet literally live in the home 24 hours, 7 days a week. They do not work outside of the home, as Mr. Dumontet is effectively retired, and operates his company remotely, and Ms. Quinn is a Social Media Influence who also works from home. Although they have no obligations pulling them outside of the house, Ms. Quinn has repeatedly expressed that she wants 24-hour nanny coverage for their son Christian. Mr. Dumontet feels that is inappropriate for two parents who are constantly with the child and believes the Nanny should leave by 3:00 each day.

This being the case, on or around March 18, 2024, Mr. Dumontet sent a group text to Christine and the nanny Alexis (hereafter “Alexis”), asking Alexis to leave by approximately 3pm. Christine overruled Mr. Dumontet’s request and told Alexis to stay, which she did. Upon learning this, Mr. Dumontet sent a group text asking that all communications between Ms. Quinn, himself and Alexis be on a dedicated group chat, which enraged Ms. Quinn and fed into a repeated and unfounded concern she expressed: that Mr. Dumontet would take away all nanny services—something he has never threatened.

The next day, on March 19, 2024, while Mr. Dumontet and Ms. Quinn were home, Mr. Dumontet found that the dogs had urinated all over some very valuable, [irreplaceable] and sentimental items of his, which he had stored in an area of the house he attempted to specifically blocked off from the dogs.

Mr. Dumontet went into the bedroom where Ms. Quinn was, to confront her about the dogs yet-again mining items inside of the house. As he entered the bedroom, he found Ms. Quinn laying on the bed, with cleaning items, soda cans, and food waste haphazardly strewn around the room, cleaning fluid spilled on the floor and seeping into the hardwood, towels and rags strewn about the floor and a mostly empty trash bag filled only with some soiled rags and paper towels in it, on the ground. Mr. Dumontet asked Ms. Quinn to get up and clean the mess both in the bedroom and in the rest of the house, however Ms. Quinn refused, telling him that she tried to clean but was not going to do anything further. At that point Mr. Dumontet grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room, against the wall.

Mr. Dumontet did not throw the bag towards Ms. Quinn, or their son. Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house.

Mr. Dumontet then turned to his son and suggested that they go play with his train set. Christian was responsive and began to walk towards Mr. Dumontet, however Ms. Quinn got up from the bed, grabbed the child by the arm and took him out of the bedroom and into another room in the house.

Mr. Dumontet then laid on the bed and began working on his computer. Ms. Quinn came back in, laid down on the bed and the two spoke very calmly for a few minutes, with Ms. Quinn asking Mr. Dumontet if he had finished making arrangements with the travel agent for their upcoming summer vacation.

Ms. Quinn then walked out of the room, and, within minutes, LAPD police officers stormed the bedroom with guns drawn, ordering Mr. Dumontet out of the house without any time to gather any personal belongings, and while still in his bathrobe.

Curiously, paparazzi photographers were outside at that exact moment, ostensibly arriving at the exact moment of Ms. Quinn’s apparent call to 911, and have since published pictures of Mr. Dumontet being led out in his bathrobe across the internet.