Eva Mendes Talks Stepping Away From Acting, Reveals Why It Was a 'No Brainer'

It has been several years since Eva Mendes has graced our screens!

The 50-year-old actress was last seen in the 2014 movie Lost River, before she made the decision to step away from acting.

Since then, she has been mostly focused on being a mom and raising her two daughters with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

In a new interview, Eva once again opened up about her decision to leaving the acting world behind and why it was a “no brainer” for her.

“It was like a no-brainer,” she said during an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday (March 26). “I’m so lucky if I could have this time with my children.”

A reason she doesn’t prefer to act is that it “takes you on location. It takes you away.”

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘Ok, he’s going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here,’” Eva shared. “He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home.”

Previously, Eva has dished on why she quit acting, noting that she was being offered “sh-tty” roles.