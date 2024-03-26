Kirsten Dunst Talks 'Trauma' She Brought Home from 'Civil War' Set

Kirsten Dunst is bringing her movie Civil War to the UK!

The 41-year-old actress was joined by director Alex Garland at the special screening on Tuesday (March 26) at The Cinema In The Power Station in London, England.

In a new interview, Kirsten talked about the “trauma” she brought home from set after filming Civil War. The movie chronicles a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

“We shot pretty much in order, and so the last two weeks were all gunfire and explosions – it was very intense,” Kirsten told Total Film. “I mean, I can leave it mostly on the set. But I did feel a little bit of trauma going back to normal life after this. I felt out of it for a good two weeks.”

The first reactions from the film’s SXSW premiere this month were very positive.