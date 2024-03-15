Kirsten Dunst Debuts 'Civil War' Movie at SXSW 2024, First Reactions from Critics Are Very Positive

The movie Civil War is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the spring season and it just head its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival.

Stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny joined writer and director Alex Garland at the screening on Thursday (March 14) at The Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, Tex.

The stars were seen meeting up with actress Xochitl Gomez at the event.

Civil War is a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. The film will be released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on April 12.

So, what are critics saying? The first reviews were released after the premiere and the movie currently holds an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first reactions seem to be very positive and we gathered some thoughts from critics!

Keep reading to find out more…

Keep scrolling to see all of the reactions…

Um… Alex Garland’s Civil War is incredible. A true knockout. The movies I want to compare it to will force an overhype situation, so I’ll just leave it at that. One of the most engrossing movies I’ve seen in years. Goddamn. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 15, 2024

Alex Garland’s CIVIL WAR is a masterpiece. My heart was constantly racing and my jaw was on the floor by the final act. Get rid of any expectations you have and see it in the loudest theater possible. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/LAkQ377SyC — Jason Kauzlarich @ SXSW (@JasonKauz) March 15, 2024

Alex Garland’s “CIVIL WAR” is an absolute fucking MASTERPIECE. A riveting, unflinching, visceral cautionary tale that’s scary as hell. Watching it, one can’t help but feel how close we are to this actually happening, making it a MUST SEE to stop it before it actually does. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/IO66iO0rIU — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) March 15, 2024

I’m speechless, Alex Garland’s Civil War is not only the best movie of the year but the most important. A haunting story that’s beautifully shot and led by a tremendous cast. There is nothing quite like it and you’re not ready. A true modern masterpiece! #sxsw pic.twitter.com/l8hEzhQltp — Luis 🔜 SXSW (@cultureelixir) March 15, 2024

Alex Garland’s #CivilWar is unlike anything I’ve ever watched. It’s a big, viscous, action-packed war picture from A24, which means it brings with it a richness & depth you don’t get anywhere else. Garland’s best work – flawless cinematography & gripping from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/Opbx5URRmq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 15, 2024

#CivilWar is phenomenal. Alex Garland’s latest is a wholly consuming war movie. An epic but deeply intimate piece that uses the experience and motivations of a group of military-embedded journalists to highlight the deeply chilling reality of living in a world that never learns.… pic.twitter.com/hWxCYdSSbX — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 15, 2024