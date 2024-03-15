Top Stories
Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Fri, 15 March 2024 at 1:46 pm

Kirsten Dunst Debuts 'Civil War' Movie at SXSW 2024, First Reactions from Critics Are Very Positive

Kirsten Dunst Debuts 'Civil War' Movie at SXSW 2024, First Reactions from Critics Are Very Positive

The movie Civil War is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the spring season and it just head its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival.

Stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny joined writer and director Alex Garland at the screening on Thursday (March 14) at The Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, Tex.

The stars were seen meeting up with actress Xochitl Gomez at the event.

Civil War is a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. The film will be released in theaters and IMAX nationwide on April 12.

So, what are critics saying? The first reviews were released after the premiere and the movie currently holds an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first reactions seem to be very positive and we gathered some thoughts from critics!

Credit: Jordan Strauss, Courtesy of A24
