Jelly Roll Explains Why He Hates His Tattoos, Reveals the 'Most Meaningful' & Shares Advice for Getting Inked

Jelly Roll opened up about his many tattoo regrets.

The 39-year-old musician recently sat down for a tattoo tour with GQ. During it, he admitted to regretting “almost all” of the ink on his body. However, there were some mistakes that stuck out.

While he has a lot of regrets, he was able to name him “most meaningful” tattoo and share some very important advice with anyone considering going under the needle.

Jelly Roll shared a few tattoos that stuck out as his least favorite, adding that the “really bad” ones had already been covered up. For instance, the Nashville skyline on his neck is hiding a misspelled tattoo that was supposed to read “Surviving the Struggle” but was missing the letter “t.”

He said that the “most meaningful” tattoo is the large cross on his cheek, explaining, “It was symbolic of a change in me. It was symbolic of a kind of new beginning, understanding that I need to bear my own cross.”

“I realized that almost all of my tattoos represent who I was. None of them represent who I am,” he said. Now, he looks at them and wonders “What the f-ck was I thinking?”

However, that does not mean that Jelly Roll wouldn’t get tattoos if he could start fresh.

“I tell people I regret my tattoos, but I would not not get tattoos,” he explained.

He revealed the advice that he would follow and would share with others moving forward: “If I could do it all over again, I’d have went from the tip of my finger to the back of my head. But I’d have got with the best artist on earth and took my time.”

