Cara Delevingne's L.A. Home Destroyed in Fire While She's in London for Work

Cara Delevingne‘s Los Angeles home has been destroyed in a fire.

Early Friday morning (March 15), firefighters responded to a call reporting a massive fire at the 31-year-old model/actress’ house located in Studio City, TMZ reports. Nearly 100 firefighters showed up at the house to fight the flames, which spread into the attic.

The fire destroyed part of the roof, which later collapsed. It took firefighters more than two hours to put out the flames.

Cara was not home at the time of the fire. She’s currently in London performing as Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

At least firefighter was injured while battling the flames and one occupant who was in the house at the time of fire was treated for smoke inhalation.

As of right now, it’s unknown where or how the fire started.

Cara – who purchased the home in 2019 – later took to her Instagram Story to react to the fire.

“My heart is broken today…I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have,” Cara wrote along with a photo of two of her cats. It’s unclear right now if the cats were in the L.A. home at the time of the fire.

The home was featured in Architectural Digest in 2021.