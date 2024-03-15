Who Is Bhad Bhabie Dating? Meet the Father of Her Child Le Vaughn & Find Out Why They Keep Their Love Private

Bhad Bhabie has officially welcomed her first child, and you might be wondering who she will be co-parenting with.

The 20-year-old “Cash Me Outside” celebrity, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, announced her pregnancy news in December by debuting her baby bump on social media.

Who is the father of her child? It’s time to meet her longtime boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Read more about Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend Le Vaughn…

We don’t know too many details, but it appears that the couple has been an item since at least 2021, according to Hollywood Life. In an interview with People, Bhabie confirmed they were introduced by a friend.

Bhabie wiped her Instagram account and only recently started posting again. She doesn’t post too many about Le Vaughn on there, but there were a couple pics of them looking adorably happy together at their baby shower.

It turns out that they are purposefully keeping their love story to themselves. She told People that they value their privacy and try to avoid drama because of “how social media tends to get.”

The couple is pretty clearly very serious about their relationship, though. On top of sharing a child, they also tattooed each other’s names on their bodies. TMZ captured pics of their personalized ink back in April 2023. It also appears that Bhabie tattooed her boyfriend’s birthday – 11/11 – on her body.

While this is Bhabie‘s first baby, it does appear that Le Vaughn is already a dad. He shared a couple photos of his adorable young son on Instagram in July. In the caption, he wrote “this is not a. i generated.”

If you missed it, Bhabie shared some major details about her pregnancy in an interview.