Best Dressed During Awards Season 2024: Our 30 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission & More

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Kim Kardashian Was Photographed With Her Rumored Celeb Boyfriend & We Have the Pics!

Tue, 12 March 2024 at 12:30 am

Cara Delevingne Makes Stage Debut in 'Cabaret' After Defending Her Casting in the Musical

Cara Delevingne Makes Stage Debut in 'Cabaret' After Defending Her Casting in the Musical

Cara Delevingne has officially made her stage debut in the musical Cabaret!

The 31-year-old actress took her first bow as Sally Bowles at the Playhouse Theatre on Monday (March 11) in London, England.

Cara‘s longtime friend Sienna Miller and her partner Oli Green were both in attendance to watch her first performance in the musical.

In a recent interview, Cara responded to backlash to her casting and the assumption that she was handed the role.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Even if I did the best I possibly could, and even if that was really good, people are still going to be like, ‘She doesn’t deserve to be here,’” she told ES Magazine. “You know, I auditioned like anyone else [so] it’s just annoying, but I have to tune that out.”

Cara also noted in the interview that the press in London is “rough” and that’s what led to her move to Los Angeles.

She said, “the press and journalism can be really rough [here]… You’re either a person that people want to succeed or you’re not. And I think once you are one of the latter, you can’t really get out of that. So I was like, ‘The only thing I want to do is leave.’”

Cara recently weighed in on a famous friend.

