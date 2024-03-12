Whoopi Goldberg Defends Kate Middleton From Critics of Edited Photo

Whoopi Goldberg is speaking out in defense of Kate Middleton.

On Monday’s (March 11) episode of The View, the actress and TV personality shared her thoughts on the Princess of Wales’ recent controversy involving an altered family photo that was published on her and Prince William‘s Instagram page.

“I’m sorry, I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos,” Whoopi said. “I mean all you gotta do is swipe.”

The Sister Act star added, “You know what, I have to tell you. She may be the future queen, [but] she’s still an amateur photographer. That’s what they do!”

After several news outlets rejected the photo of Kate and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales issued an apology on social media and.

Hours later, she was photographed with Prince William outside of Windsor Castle!

If you missed it, Kate Middleton put out her first statement since undergoing surgery!