Sydney Sweeney Departs L.A. With Fiancé Jonathan Davino After Oscars 2024

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino are saying goodbye to sunny Los Angeles!

The couple was spotted catching a flight at LAX airport on Monday (March 11), one day after the 2024 Oscars.

Sydney wore a casual all-blue ensemble with black sunglasses as she made her way through the airport with Jonathan.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star was previously photographed attending the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (March 10).

She wore a gown first worn by Angelina Jolie to the 2004 Oscars! She also debuted a brand new short haircut!

The actress’s busy schedule also included an Saturday Night Live hosting gig on March 2! We gathered all the highlights from her monologue.

