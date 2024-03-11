Emily Ratajkowski Risked a Wardrobe Malfunction in Bold Gravity-Defying Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

Emily Ratajkowski had one of the most daring looks of the night at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 32-year-old model and actress wore a dress that defied gravity and risked a possible wardrobe malfunction, though thankfully that didn’t happen.

Emily was seen hugging the top of the dress to her chest at points while posing for photos on the red carpet at the event on Sunday night (March 10) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The dress was designed by French fashion label Jacquemus, a brand that is close to Emily. Vogue described the outfit as a “sculptural dress by Jacquemus which fitted at her waist, and shaped up into an angled, asymmetrical bodice that appeared to float off the body.”

Emily walked in the brand’s show back in January 2024 when the dress was debuted on the runway.

