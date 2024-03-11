Angelina Jolie Designed Oscars 2024 Dress Worn by Jon Batiste's Wife Suleika Jaouad

Jon Batiste‘s wife Suleika Jaouad wore a stunning dress to the 2024 Oscars, and it was designed by an Academy Award winner!

The couple attended the event held on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jon gave a live performance of “It Never Went Away” during the show!

If you didn’t know, the fashion designer behind Suleika‘s shiny dress is none other than Angelina Jolie!

The Oscar-winning actress helped design the silky gold gown under her fashion company Atelier Jolie.

It also featured a painting of Jon on the skirt inspired by their documentary American Symphony, which follows the couple amid Suleika‘s cancer battle.

Suleika took to Instagram on Monday (March 11) to share more photos of her dress and express her appreciation for Angelina.

“My gown was designed by the one and only Angelina Jolie, complete with an American Symphony-inspired painting on silk by the brilliant artist Chaz Guest,” she wrote. I typically dread getting dressed for this kind of thing. After being in treatment for the last two years, I have a real love-hate relationship with clothes. But Angelina made me feel so beautiful and so seen that my eyes kept welling up during our fitting.”

Suleika continued, “To have the story of American Symphony emblazoned on the literal fabric of my gown feels like a map of where we’ve been and how far we’ve come. It’s an embodiment of the love and the creative forces that have seen us through.”

