Best Dressed During Awards Season 2024: Our 30 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Photo Experts Examine Kate Middleton Photo, Reveal If She Was Digitally Inserted, Plus, the Princess' Admission & More

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Kim Kardashian Was Photographed With Her Rumored Celeb Boyfriend & We Have the Pics!

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 11:15 pm

Cillian Murphy Pictured with Wife & Two Sons in Rare Photo at Oscars 2024

Cillian Murphy Pictured with Wife & Two Sons in Rare Photo at Oscars 2024

Cillian Murphy keeps his personal life very private and he’s rarely ever spotted with his family in public.

Well, the 47-year-old actor was joined by his wife Yvonne McGuinness and their sons Malachy, 18, and Aran, 16, at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Cillian won the award for Best Actor for his work in Oppenheimer during the show and he sent love to his family while accepting the prize.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life, my two boys Malachy and Aran who are sitting up there, I love you so much,” Cillian said during his speech. Watch the video now!

Cillian met Yvonne while he was acting in a local production of the play Disco Pigs in Ireland back in the late 1990s. She joined him while he toured the UK for the next year and a half performing in the play.

Learn more about their relationship!
Photos: Getty
