Top Stories
Every Celeb at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Over 300 Stars Attended

Every Celeb at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Over 300 Stars Attended

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

100 Inside Photos from Oscars 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

John Cena's Backstage Photos at Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

Mon, 11 March 2024 at 10:49 am

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

Continue Here »

Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

We’re ranking out 25 favorite looks from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

It was the place to be last night, with over 300 celebrities spotted on the red carpet.

The star-studded event took place on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The evening kicked off with a dinner and viewing party for an exclusive group of guests before everyone else started arriving once the show ended.

We looked through all the guests and ranked our 25 favorite looks!

Keep reading to see our fave looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, Best Dressed, EG, Extended, Slideshow