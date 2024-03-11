Best Dressed at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 - Our 25 Favorite Looks, Ranked!

We’re ranking out 25 favorite looks from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

It was the place to be last night, with over 300 celebrities spotted on the red carpet.

The star-studded event took place on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The evening kicked off with a dinner and viewing party for an exclusive group of guests before everyone else started arriving once the show ended.

We looked through all the guests and ranked our 25 favorite looks!

Keep reading to see our fave looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party…