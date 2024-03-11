Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Moved Away From Hollywood - Reason Why Revealed!

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are no longer in Hollywood.

The couple, who share daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, moved out of Los Angeles for their kids, a source revealed to People.

“For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second,” the source explained.

“And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn’t want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids.”

“Eva and Ryan love their life. It’s admirable how they’ve been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life,” the source continued.

Eva and Ryan are notoriously private as a couple, although Eva did just weigh in on Ryan‘s Oscars performance of “I’m Just Ken”!