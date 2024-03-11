Dolly Parton Believes Beyoncé Covered 'Jolene' for 'Renaissance' Act II!

Beyoncé may be covering one of Dolly Parton‘s biggest hit songs on her new album!

In a new interview, the 78-year-old country music icon reacted to rumors that the 42-year-old “Formation” entertainer is covering her iconic song “Jolene” on her upcoming Renaissance Act II country album.

Keep reading to find out more…“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Dolly shared with Knox News.

“I love her!” Dolly added. “She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Dolly went on to say that she and Beyoncé have kept in touch over the years.

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” Dolly said. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

Last month, Dolly congratulated Beyoncé for making country music history with her latest single “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Beyoncé will be releasing Renaissance Act II on March 29.