Joe Lieberman, Former Vice Presidential Nominee & Connecticut Senator, Dies at 82

Joe Lieberman has passed away.

The 2000 U.S. Vice Presidential Nominee and former Connecticut senator, who was Al Gore‘s running mate, died “due to complications from a fall,” according to his family on Wednesday (March 27), via People.

He was 82 years old.

“Former United States Senator Joseph I. Lieberman died this afternoon, March 27, 2024, in New York City due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed. Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest,” his family said in a statement.

His funeral has been set for Friday (March 29) in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut, via Reuters.

The former Senator served for four terms representing Connecticut, becoming the first Jewish candidate on the national ticket of a major party with his run in the 2000 election, ultimately losing to George W. Bush and Dick Cheney.

He retired in January 2013 following the end of his fourth term. He previously served as the Attorney General of the State of Connecticut for six years. He also served 10 years in the Connecticut State Senate, including three terms as majority leader.

Our thoughts are with Joe Lieberman‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many political figures in 2024.