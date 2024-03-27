Florence Pugh Shows Off New Costume, Teases BTS Details for Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' - Watch

Florence Pugh is taking fans behind the scenes of her latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Thunderbolts!

The 28-year-old star is reprising the role of Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Joahansson)’s little sister and a fellow Black Widow assassin, in the project.

On Wednesday (March 27), she hopped on social media to share a sneaky video from behind the scenes of the set in Atlanta, Georgia. In it, Florence offered fans a first look at her updated costume and shared some other details about the mysterious movie.

Head inside to watch Florence Pugh’s revealing video from behind the scenes of Thunderbolts…

In the clip, which she posted on Instagram, Florence exits her trailer while filming a video and catching up with fans.

“I know that I’ve kind of dropped off for a little bit, but that’s partly because I was whisked off to Atlanta to go and shoot a movie that I’m not really allowed to talk much about,” she teased. “But I can show you some things sneakily, as long as you don’t tell anyone.”

Florence panned the camera down to reveal her updated costume. After wearing a white suit alongside Scarlett in 2020′s Black Widow and changing into Black Widow’s traditional black tactical suit for 2021′s Disney+ series Hawkeye, Yelena is now outfitted in gray.

She appeared to be armed with many of the weapons that we’ve seen Yelena yield in previous movies.

“I can show you a sneak peak of some of the sets,” she continued, panning the camera around to show the back of a large set where a scene was being filmed.

The actress walked up to director Jake Schreier to catch up, too, asking if he had anything to share.

“I don’t think you’re even allowed to be doing this,” Jake replied when Florence asked what she was allowed to tell everyone. She joked that she was going to be “rugby tackled” for spilling Marvel secrets.

That didn’t stop her from panning her camera to tease what appeared to be footage from a scene that she had recently shot.

Thunderbolts is currently expected to release on July 25, 2025. It features seven returning MCU stars (including Florence). Two new actors have also been cast and then subsequently replaced. We’ve got all of the casting news here!

Press play on Florence Pugh’s video below…