15+ 'Twilight' Stars Have Become Parents, Including 1 Who Just Welcomed Their First & 1 Who Has Frozen Their Eggs

It has been over 15 years since the first Twilight movie debuted in theaters and the stars have grown up so much since!

The hit movie franchise, which consisted of five feature films adapted from Stephenie Meyer‘s book series, grossed billions at the global box office.

Throughout the years, some of the stars have gotten married and started families, and there are several cast members who have become parents for the first time, or even expanded their families.

We have gathered all of the main stars of the franchise who are parents and who have welcomed new children since the franchise ended 11 years ago.

