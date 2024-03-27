Macaulay Culkin Celebrates Fiancée Brenda Song's Birthday, Has 1 Small Ask From Her

Macaulay Culkin is wishing his fiancée Brenda Song a “Happy Birthday” on social media!

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his longtime partner, while celebrating her 36th birthday on Wednesday (March 27).

While the first part of his birthday was super sweet and complimentary of her, the second part was a a funny little ask of her on her big day.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for. You are my reason. I love you,” Macaulay captioned a photo of Brenda in a robe and towel, seemingly in a hotel.

He then added, “P. S. The milk is due. Can you pick some up on your way home from work?”

Included on the second slide was a photo of the milk carton with a March 27, 2024 sell by date. LOL!

Brenda being at work is a reference to the upcoming Mindy Kaling basketball series for Netflix that she will be starring in.

She will be playing Ali Lee, who was “born and raised in the South Side of Chicago.” She is “Chief of Staff of the Waves, and knows where the bodies are buried. She understands the complex politics surrounding the Gordon family, having known Isla since they shared a dorm room in college. She’s funny, tough, and even the biggest guy on the team is scared of her.”

Earlier this month, Macaulay and Brenda made a very rare red carpet appearance!