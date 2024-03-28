Is Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged to Vittoria Ceretti? Source Reveals Truth After Those Ring Photos

There’s a rumor circulating that Leonardo DiCaprio might have gotten engaged to his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

Well, TMZ is putting a stop to that rumor with a source confirming the 49-year-old actor did not pop the question to his 25-year-old model girlfriend.

The rumor first took hold when they were photographed together, and it appeared as if she was sporting a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger. Sources told the publication that the ring is not new. In fact, she’d been wearing it since around 2022, before she even started dating Leonardo.

They’ve been romantically linked since last year.

Prior to that, Leonardo dated Camila Morrone for four years. They split in 2022.