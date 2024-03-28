'Unfrosted' Trailer Showcases All-Star Cast Including Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy & More - Watch!

The trailer for Netflix‘s new film Unfrosted just debuted, and it features an all-star cast.

Jerry Seinfeld co-wrote and directed the film, along with having a starring role. Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen also star.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen – sweetened with artificial ingredients. This is Jerry‘s directorial debut, and you can catch the trailer below!

The film hits Netflix on May 3, 2024. See stills in the gallery!