Mar 28, 2024 at 10:27 am
By JJ Staff

'Harlem' Season 3 - 5 Stars Returning, 4 Stars Joining!

'Harlem' Season 3 - 5 Stars Returning, 4 Stars Joining!

Harlem is coming back soon!

The Amazon Prime Video series is returning for Season 3, and there are some big new additions to the cast, via Deadline.

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem is a comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

While we don’t have a premiere date yet, we do know who is returning and joining the series.

Click through to see who is in Harlem Season 3…

Photos: Prime Video
