Mar 28, 2024 at 10:39 am
By JJ Staff

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast Update: 11 Stars Likely Returning

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast Update: 11 Stars Likely Returning

Fans cannot wait for season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.

The show is based on Jenny Han‘s books: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It’s Not Summer Without You, and We’ll Always Have Summer. Season 3 will likely cover the basic plot of the third book and also expand on new themes and story lines introduced in the TV adaptation.

Season 2 was eventful, to say the least. There are a whole lot of new romances and juicy conflicts to explore in Season 3!

Browse through the slides to see which stars of The Summer I Turned Pretty are seemingly returning!

Photos: Amazon's Prime Video
