Selling the OC's Alex Hall Denies That Her Instagram Post Is About Brittany Snow's Interview

Selling the OC‘s Alex Hall is claiming that her Instagram post is not what you think it is.

The 35-year-old realtor shared a video on Instagram that said, “Imagine talking s—t about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend & I’m just over here having breakfast in Lake Como before I head to my massage.”

The timing of the post came just as Brittany Snow‘s interview on Call Her Daddy was released. Brittany was once married to Alex‘s co-worker and one-time romantic interest Tyler Stanaland.

For some backstory: Brittany‘s ex Tyler appeared on Selling the OC alongside a fellow real estate agent Alex Hall. Alex and Tyler seemed very flirty during season one while he was still married. By the end of season two, they were kissing.

Brittany filed for divorce in January of 2023.

On Wednesday (March 27), Brittany‘s Call Her Daddy interview saw her answering questions about what went down.

Brittany said about all of the gossip and rumors surrounding Alex and Tyler, “I think I would say that, yes, what happened, happened. What is alluded to in the press is true.”

“I was not aware of a lot of things. And I’ll say that. I will say, what people think happened, happened. And I think that there’s also, in my experience with this, there’s a lot of grace that I give myself…There’s a part of this that I don’t have a part in. They messed up,” she added. “Of course I saw it. I watched [Selling the OC] with my dog. Now I can laugh about it. It’s insane and it’s so funny.”

On March 27, Alex posted the Instagram referenced above with another caption that read, “PSA: You will never be criticized by someone doing more than you. When working your way to the top, always have your blinders on. Focus on yourself, your goals, and what’s important to you. xx”

Many took to her Instagram to speak out, as it was thought the post could be about Brittany‘s interview.

Alex then added, “People in my comments really jumping to a conclusion that this post is related to something that it’s not. Y’all are here to stir up your own drama for reeeeeal.”

