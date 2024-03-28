Ice Spice Eats Hot Wings While Discussing Upcoming Album, Nicki Minaj & Finding Her Own Sound

Ice Spice is taking on the Hot Ones challenge!

The superstar rapper made an appearance on the popular series to answer burning questions from host Sean Evans in the latest episode, out now.

During the interview, Ice Spice spoke about her upcoming album, writing her records, choosing songs to release and working with producer Riot, working with Nicki Minaj and finding her identity as a rapper.

Keep reading to find out more…

On choosing songs to release: “Everything makes the cut…each song that I work on. I really try to make it like good enough to put out basically…that hasn’t always been the case, but for this album process that was the case.”

On catchy hooks: “I usually work on the hook first I feel like, and then the verses come after, but there is a track on the album I just went straight to the verse and there’s like not really a hook so I’m excited to hear what the fans think about that one.”

On the special synergy between her and day one producer Riot: “We was friends first. I would like, be trying to like freestyle and send little voice notes rapping and stuff to my friends. He was gassing me the most out of like all my friends. So I was like maybe we can like just work on something…’cause I’mma go where I feel like wanted…my other friends was being bougie and didn’t want to send me beats. But he was like, one of the only ones who wanted to.”

On “Princess Diana Remix” music video: “‘Princess Diana’ remix with Nicki was my favorite to shoot cause I was just so excited. Oh my God. I’ve never been so excited to be on set. The bedroom scene that was so much fun like being on the bed with Nicki, like who does that? So yeah, that was fun.”

On finding her identity and evolving as a rapper: “I feel like in the beginning I definitely needed to like find my voice more and I think it just comes with practice and time like anything else. I had to just really be more comfortable in the studio. Like before I didn’t really have like an identity when it came to recording and I would try to sound like other people or what I thought a hit record sounded like until I really just got more comfortable and just started experimenting and really being myself. It took like three years to like find my voice I feel like.”

Watch the episode…

Ice Spice also addressed rumors about Riot‘s sexuality amid rumors.