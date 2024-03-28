Top Stories
Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Relationship Update: Couple is 'Getting More Serious,' According to Insider

Penn Badgley Shares the Differences Between Being a Dad & Stepdad

Kenan Thompson Reveals Last Time He Spoke to Amanda Bynes After Writing About Her In His Book

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Mar 28, 2024 at 12:14 pm
By JJ Staff

'Mayor of Kingstown' Gets First Look Teaser & Premiere Date for Season 3 - Watch Now!

'Mayor of Kingstown' Gets First Look Teaser & Premiere Date for Season 3 - Watch Now!

The first teaser for Mayor of Kingstown‘s third season is finally here…and we also have an official Paramount+ premiere date!

The series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Keep reading to find out more…

Today, Paramount+ announced the series will return of June 2 with Jeremy Renner back in the leading role.

We also found out that a major star is exiting the series, and this is a bit of a spoiler as well.

Watch the debut teaser trailer for season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown…
Photos: Paramount Plus
