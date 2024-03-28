'Mayor of Kingstown' Gets First Look Teaser & Premiere Date for Season 3 - Watch Now!

The first teaser for Mayor of Kingstown‘s third season is finally here…and we also have an official Paramount+ premiere date!

The series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Today, Paramount+ announced the series will return of June 2 with Jeremy Renner back in the leading role.

We also found out that a major star is exiting the series, and this is a bit of a spoiler as well.

