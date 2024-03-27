Brittany Snow on Her Split From Tyler Stanaland, If She Knew the 'Selling the OC' Realtor(s) in Question, If What We Think Happened Really Happened & More

Brittany Snow is speaking out extensively about her split from her ex husband Tyler Stanaland, which happened after his stint on Selling the OC.

If you don’t know, Brittany filed for divorce in 2023 after watching what went down on the Netflix series. Tyler was heavily linked to one of his co-workers on the show, Alex Hall, and another, Kayla Cardona, was accused of trying to kiss him during a work event.

Now, Brittany is telling all on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and we have the highlights.

Keep reading for all the highlights…