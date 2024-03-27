Top Stories
Mar 27, 2024 at 9:16 am
By JJ Staff

Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos' Latest Collaboration 'Kinds of Kindness' Gets Debut Trailer - Watch Now!

Fresh off of their Oscars success, Poor Things best director nominee Yorgos Lanthimos and Poor Things best actress winner Emma Stone have a trailer for their latest collaboration, Kinds of Kindness.

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Head inside to watch the trailer…

Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer also star.

The film will be released in theaters on June 21.

Watch the trailer for the new film below…
Photos: Fox Searchlight
