Emma Stone & Yorgos Lanthimos' Latest Collaboration 'Kinds of Kindness' Gets Debut Trailer - Watch Now!

Fresh off of their Oscars success, Poor Things best director nominee Yorgos Lanthimos and Poor Things best actress winner Emma Stone have a trailer for their latest collaboration, Kinds of Kindness.

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer also star.

The film will be released in theaters on June 21.

