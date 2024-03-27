Kristen Stewart Gives Seth Meyers a 'Lesbian Makeover' While Day Drinking

Kristen Stewart and Seth Meyers are having a fun day out.

The 33-year-old Love Lies Bleeding star joined the late night host for a “Day Drinking” segment that aired on Tuesday (March 26).

The segment began at the popular sports LGBTQ bar Boxers in New York City, and features a series of amusing games showcasing major moments of Kristen’s career, including a “Panic Room” cocktail, a mix of energy drinks and a playful nod to Xanax with a tic-tac.

There’s also a Twilight-inspired drink stirred with a wooden stake, and an “Ask Me Anything” game, which included a confession from Seth: “I went for a run during the pandemic…and I didn’t make it,” he revealed.

The two also took turns dramatically reading “dumb” lines of dialogue, and Kristen later gave Seth what he called his first “Lesbian Makeover,” hilariously tasking Kristen with turning him into a “lesbian icon” with different clothes and accessories.

Watch the whole fun segment!

