YouTuber Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis at 32

YouTuber Ninja, aka Richard Tyler Blevins, revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 32-year-old popular YouTube gamer, who boasts almost 24 million followers on the site, shared the update on X.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ninja posted, “Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that [my wife Jessica Blevins] proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful.”

He continued, “It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages. I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it. I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups.”

Some celebrities who have revealed recent skin cancer diagnoses include Richard Simmons, model Christie Brinkley, and Hugh Jackman.

We’re sending all of our best to Ninja right now and wishing him a speedy recovery!