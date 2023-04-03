Hugh Jackman Had Two New Biopsies On His Nose For Skin Cancer & Alerts Fans About Bandage On His Nose

Hugh Jackman is raising awareness for skin cancer once again.

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram, sharing a video about his reoccurring ailment that requires him to have biopsies on his nose.

Hugh told fans that he made the video for them so they wouldn’t freak out over seeing him in a bandaged nose once again, while also sharing the warning signs for others.

“I’ve just had two biopsies done,” Hugh started the video, revealing that his physician saw the “little things that could be or could not be basil cell.”

He added that he’ll find out the results in about “two or three days and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know.”

“Just to remind you, basil cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of all. However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming,” Hugh says. “Please, wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.”

Hugh revealed that what’s happening to him now is the result of the “stuff that happened 25 years ago.”

Watch his full video below:

This isn’t the first time Hugh has sported a bandage on his nose, nor educated his fans about skin cancer.