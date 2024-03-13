Christie Brinkley Reveals She Underwent Surgery for Skin Cancer

Christie Brinkley just revealed she had a skin cancer cell removed via surgery!

The 70-year-old model and actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from the surgery, sharing that they were able to catch it early on.

Christie also urged fans to make sure to do regular checkups on yourself, and with your doctors, as well as to be sure to protect your skin from the sun!

Keep reading to see what Christie shared…

“The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior 👍,” Christie wrote in her caption.

For those that don’t know, Basal Cell Carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that, according to Mayo Clinic, “often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin, though it can take other forms. Basal cell carcinoma occurs most often on areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as your head and neck.”

“The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!” Christie urged fans. “I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST ! I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up>”

“The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation . He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!” the model continued. “So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends! Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr Geronemus, Dr Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NewYork 🌝🪡🪡🪡#skincancer #sunprotection #cancerprevention #skin #skincare”

