Selena Gomez Returns to NYC for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Filming After Latest Casting Update

Selena Gomez steps out in a familiar outfit while on the set of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday (March 12) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer wore an all black outfit with a tan coat while holding another jacket around her waist as she was escorted on set. She was also seen wearing a gray trench coat that day as well, when not filming.

Also spotted on set that day was her co-star Martin Short, who showed off a very big, happy smile!

Filming has returned to NYC after they were spotted filming in Los Angeles the week before, as much of the new season will be set in LA.

Just two days before, new co-star Eva Longoria revealed at the Oscars that she was on set of the show recently with returning stars Selena, Martin, Steve Martin and Meryl Streep, as well as newcomers Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon and another actor who was not previously announced.

While speaking with Extra on Sunday (March 12), Eva revealed that Zach Galifianakis has joined the cast!

