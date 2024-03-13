Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends &amp; Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse &amp; Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Wed, 13 March 2024 at 5:23 pm

Selena Gomez Returns to NYC for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Filming After Latest Casting Update

Selena Gomez Returns to NYC for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Filming After Latest Casting Update

Selena Gomez steps out in a familiar outfit while on the set of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday (March 12) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer wore an all black outfit with a tan coat while holding another jacket around her waist as she was escorted on set. She was also seen wearing a gray trench coat that day as well, when not filming.

Also spotted on set that day was her co-star Martin Short, who showed off a very big, happy smile!

Filming has returned to NYC after they were spotted filming in Los Angeles the week before, as much of the new season will be set in LA.

Just two days before, new co-star Eva Longoria revealed at the Oscars that she was on set of the show recently with returning stars Selena, Martin, Steve Martin and Meryl Streep, as well as newcomers Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon and another actor who was not previously announced.

Keep reading to find out more…

While speaking with Extra on Sunday (March 12), Eva revealed that Zach Galifianakis has joined the cast!

If you missed it, get the scoop on all of the actors who are returning for OMITB season four and who all is joining the cast.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Selena Gomez and Martin Short on the set of Only Murders in the Building…
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 01
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 02
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 03
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 04
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 05
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 06
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 07
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 08
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 09
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 10
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 11
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 12
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 13
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 14
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 15
selena gomez returns to nyc for only murders in the building season four 16

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Martin Short, only murders in the building, Selena Gomez