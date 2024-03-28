'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

Euphoria was expected to go back into production for season three this summer, but now HBO has delayed the start of the season amid some issues behind the scenes at the show.

Zendaya is set to return for the third, and probably final, season of the Emmy-winning series and plenty of castmates are also slated to be back.

One of the cast members finally just spoke out in response to the delay and we’ve also learned new details about what’s going on at the show, including storylines that were shot down.

A new report has revealed 12 bombshells that you’re definitely going to find interesting.

Browse through the slideshow to find out everything that was revealed…