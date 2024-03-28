Euphoria's Storm Reid Reacts to Season 3 Delay, Says She's 'Not Surprised'

Storm Reid is the first Euphoria cast member to speak out in response to the show’s third season delay.

It was announced earlier this week that the third season of the HBO series will be delayed. The plan was to shoot the season this summer, but the network is letting cast members pursue other opportunities as scripts are not yet ready.

Storm was in attendance at USC’s School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center opening in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 28) and she spoke out about the delay.

“I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show,” Storm told Variety. “I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.”

Storm was asked if she was surprised by the delay and she said, “Yes and no. We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out. So even though I’m a little disappointed, I’m not surprised.”

“I do know if we do go back that I am sure we will continue to be authentic and represent the real world,” she added.

Storm plays Gia, the younger sister to Zendaya‘s character Rue.

