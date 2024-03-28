'All American: Homecoming' Showrunner Reveals New Season 3 Details, Including a Time Jump

All American: Homecoming is currently in production on the show’s upcoming third season.

The CW series serves as a spinoff of All American, and centers on a group of students at HBCU Bringston University.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll recently opened up about some of the changes coming to the new season, including a time jump similar to that of the flagship show between seasons five and six.

Keep reading to find out what she teased…

One of the big changes this upcoming season is with the cast, as several stars have been demoted from series regulars to recurring/guest stars.

“The actors have taken the new direction we’ve taken the show in and they’ve just raised it to another level,” Nkechi told Deadline. “I am so excited for people to see this season of Homecoming and how our characters have also grown and matured and how they’re now handling situations differently.”

She also teased that viewers should take a note from Big Brother fans and expect the unexpected!

Something in particular Nkechi hinted at is the episode they are currently filming, which she says “might be one of my favorite episodes of the season.”

“It is sort of a tribute to my love of rom coms [and] my love of beautiful, slow-evolving relationship movies and dramas where we’re just centered around two characters in one day in their life over the course of this episode, and I’m just so incredibly excited,” she teased.

While All American: Homecoming doesn’t yet have a premiere date, there are other shows that will be returning in the next couple of weeks. See the CW’s Spring premiere dates here!