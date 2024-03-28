Liam Hemsworth & Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Share Rare Relationship Update After Couple's Vacation

Liam Hemsworth‘s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks just shared a rare glimpse into their life together.

The longtime couple has been linked since late 2019. However, they very rarely make red carpet appearances together and largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Nearly four months since their last appearance, Gabriella shared some new photos from a couple’s getaway.

Head inside to see Gabriella Brooks’ new photos…

On Tuesday (March 26), Gabriella posted three black-and-white photos from a trip to Swanage, a town in England, on Instagram.

In the first, Gabriella is pictured running down the beach toward the shoreline. The second photo is of the surrounding landscape. Her final photo is a candid of Liam sitting in the car.

“First swim of spring :) it was freezing,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. Even though it was cold, we hope that the couple had a wonderful trip together!

Check out Gabriella Brooks’ photos below…