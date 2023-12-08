Liam Hemsworth & Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Look Picture Perfect During Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together!

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are not spotted together in public that often, but they made a rare red carpet appearance as a couple this past weekend!

The 33-year-old actor and the 27-year-old actress posed for photos while attending the 2023 NGV Gala on Saturday (December 2) at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia.

Just days earlier, Liam and Gabriella were in Abu Dhabi for the grand prix race, where they joined his older brothers Chris and Luke. He shared photos and videos on Instagram, including one where he held hands with Gabriella as they walked on the track.

“Had an awesome day at #AbuDhabiGP ! Walking the grid before the race was wild! Big thanks for having us all. Looking forward to the next one! ☝️,” he said.

FYI: Liam is wearing Giorgio Armani. Gabriella is wearing a Loewe dress.

