Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen &amp; 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner &amp; Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing &amp; Holding Hands in London

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 4:40 pm

Is Lyndie Greenwood Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband!

Is Lyndie Greenwood Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband!

Lyndie Greenwood is starring as April in the new Hallmark Channel movie Magic in Mistletoe and you might be curious to know more about her personal life!

The 40-year-old actress is best known for her work in the Fox series Sleepy Hollow and The CW series Nikita. She’s currently starring in the Canadian series Shelved.

Lyndie has starred in several Hallmark Channel holiday movies in the past and now she’s working opposite Paul Campbell in her latest film.

Coincidentally enough, Lyndie‘s real-life husband happens to look just like Paul!

Keep reading to find out more…

Lyndie has been married to Ben Jamieson since 2019 and they have shared many cute photos together on Instagram. Him and Paul truly have a similar appearance and you’ve gotta check out the photos to compare.

Lyndie Greenwood and Paul Campbell

Lyndie with co-star Paul Campbell

Keep scrolling for all of Lyndie and Ben’s cute photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hallmark Channel
Posted to: Ben Jamieson, Dating History, Hallmark Channel, Lyndie Greenwood

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images