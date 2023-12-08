Is Lyndie Greenwood Single or Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Husband!

Lyndie Greenwood is starring as April in the new Hallmark Channel movie Magic in Mistletoe and you might be curious to know more about her personal life!

The 40-year-old actress is best known for her work in the Fox series Sleepy Hollow and The CW series Nikita. She’s currently starring in the Canadian series Shelved.

Lyndie has starred in several Hallmark Channel holiday movies in the past and now she’s working opposite Paul Campbell in her latest film.

Coincidentally enough, Lyndie‘s real-life husband happens to look just like Paul!

Lyndie has been married to Ben Jamieson since 2019 and they have shared many cute photos together on Instagram. Him and Paul truly have a similar appearance and you’ve gotta check out the photos to compare.

Lyndie with co-star Paul Campbell

