Jennifer Aniston Joins Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, & More 'Morning Show' Co-Stars for Dinner in West Hollywood

The stars of The Morning Show are enjoying a night out!

Jennifer Aniston looked chic in a black jumpsuit as she left San Vicente Bungalows after dinner with a bunch of her co-stars on Thursday night (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

Fellow Morning Show cast members also at the dinner included Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor, and Karen Pittman.

The cast’s night out comes several days after the show landed six nominations at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards TV! Check out the full list of nominations here.

Earlier this year, Apple TV+ renewed The Morning Show for a fourth season.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of the cast stepping out for dinner…