Ryan O'Neal, Oscar-Nominated 'Love Story' Actor, Dies at 82

Ryan O’Neal, the Oscar-nominated star of movies such as Love Story and The Main Event, has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

The beloved actor’s son Patrick broke the news with a post on social media and shared a heartfelt tribute to the man who he described as both “a Hollywood legend” and his own personal hero.

“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.”

Patrick continued, looking back on his dad’s iconic career.

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970’s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver,” he wrote. “He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop.”

Patrick credited his dad for “the growth spurt of the first name Ryan” and added that his dad’s successful movie Love Story “saved Paramount Studios.” The role also earned him his Star on the Walk of Fame.

Ryan received his Star in 2021. It is located right next to the one belonging to his late love Farrah Fawcett.

Our thoughts are with Ryan‘s family and friends at this difficult time. We hope that they are able to find peace.

RIP.