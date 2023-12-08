Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 5:00 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Makes Post-Wedding Appearance in Athleisure While Running Errands in L.A.

Vanessa Hudgens has that newlywed glow!

The 34-year-old actress is back home in Los Angeles after her wedding in Mexico and she was spotted in comfy athleisure while running some errands around town this week.

Vanessa was seen wearing an Athleta matching fleece set while stopping by a store. You can shop the fleece collection now at Athleta.gap.com.

This past weekend, Vanessa tied the knot with professional baseball player Cole Tucker during an intimate wedding that took place in Tulum, Mexico.

The official wedding photos were revealed by Vogue and we’ve recapped all the highlights from the big day, including the venue location, the names of her six bridesmaids, and so much more.

