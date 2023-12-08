Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Attend Art Basel Together in Miami Amid Dating Rumors

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris continue to fuel those romance rumors.

On Thursday (December 7), the 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum and the 38-year-old retired soccer pro attended an event together during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida.

The rumored couple posed for a photo together with art deal Michelle Tillou as they checked out an art exhibit.

In the photo, Sophia is wearing a two-piece beige set with strappy white heels as Ashlyn wore a silk green shirt with striped linen pants.

“Always love seeing my friends work,” Michelle captioned the post on Instagram.

Later that night, Ashlyn attended W Magazine And Ralph Lauren’s Art Basel Celebration. It’s unclear if Sophia also attended the event as she didn’t appear in any photos.

If you were unaware, Sophia and Ashlyn were first linked by a report in October.

The rumors started after Sophia and her ex Grant Hughes ended their marriage in August. Ashlyn also is going through a divorce from her ex Ali Krieger.

Grant weighed in on the relationship rumors. Ali also left the public wondering if she was referencing her split with a pointed message on social media.

In fact, multiple insiders have spilled on what’s happening behind the scenes.

Just a few weeks ago, Ashlyn and Sophia were spotted attending a Christmas show together.