Sophia Bush & Rumored Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris Attend Mariah Carey's Christmas Concert

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are getting in a festive mood amid romance rumors.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum and 38-year-old soccer star were spotted attending Mariah Carey‘s Christmas concert in Los Angeles on Friday night (November 17).

Their night on the town comes following weeks of speculation about their relationship.

A social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend to share a video of Sophia and Ashlyn walking side by side near the concert.

If you were unaware, Sophia and Ashlyn were first linked by a report in October.

The rumors started after Sophia and her ex Grant Hughes ended their marriage in August. Ashlyn also is going through a divorce from her ex Ali Krieger.

Grant weighed in on the relationship rumors. Ali also left the public wondering if she was referencing her split with a pointed message on social media.

In fact, multiple insiders have spilled on what’s happening behind the scenes.

One of Sophia‘s very close friends hopped online to defend her as the rumors picked up steam.