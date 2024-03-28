Anthony Mackie Reveals a Unique, Limiting Challenge Associated With Marvel Projects

Anthony Mackie has been a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, and his role is only increasing since he picked up Captain America’s shield.

It’s an exciting prospect for the 45-year-old actor, but he is very realistic about the challenges that come with existing within the franchise.

In a recent interview, he opened up about the unique and limiting challenge that comes with starring in a Marvel project but isn’t present in a project like his new show Twisted Metal.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Anthony said that Marvel was “such a space of controlled environment.”

“Like, there’s only so much you can do. There’s only so much creativity you can bring to the table, because Stan Lee [Marvel creator] gave us so much content,” he explained.

Anthony continued, saying, “And that’s the hard thing about the Marvel universe. It’s like, you can’t really go outside of the lines of those comic books.”

“You know, when we introduced the Falcon, and the growth of the Falcon to Captain America, all of that had to coincide with what Stan had already gave us. So it’s an interesting juggle to be a part of that world,” he said.

