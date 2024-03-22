Anthony Mackie Reveals What Disappoints Him About 'Captain America 4'

Anthony Mackie is getting real about his Marvel Cinematic Universe projects!

The 45-year-old actor plays Sam Wilson, who is the MCU’s new Captain America.

In a new interview, Anthony spoke about his disappointment over The Falcon and the Winter Soldier not getting a second season, and how that has impacted his upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World!

“The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out,” he told the Radio Times. “Because it’s like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It’s kind of like the perfect storm of happiness.”

If you weren’t aware, Sebastian and Daniel are not slated to return in Captain America: Brave New World, which will hit theaters in February 2025.

Sebastian has played Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier in the MCU since 2011, while Daniel has portrayed Baron Helmut Zemo in the franchise since 2016.

“When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don’t have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit,” Anthony admitted.

If you haven’t seen, Anthony Mackie recalled his “intimidating” first day with Harrison Ford on the set of Captain America: Brave New World!