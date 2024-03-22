Top Stories
Mar 22, 2024 at 8:24 pm
By JJ Staff

Formula 1's Carlos Sainz Holds Hands With Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson In Spain

Formula 1's Carlos Sainz Holds Hands With Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson In Spain

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson were recently photographed out and about in Madrid, Spain.

The 29-year-old F1 driver and the model/entrepreneur held hands while spending some time together during an outing following his emergency appendicitis surgery.

If you didn’t know, Carlos was not feeling well going into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend in early March. While he took part in the first two practice sessions, he was unable to continue and required surgery.

Carlos has been back in the driver seat in Melbourne, Australia, taking part in the first two practice sessions on Friday (March 22).

Ahead of the race weekend, he opened up about doing his best to be able to compete in the weekend’s race. See what he said here!

Carlos and Rebecca have been dating for almost a year, after first being seen together in Milan in June 2023. Since then, she has been seen showing her support at multiple Formula 1 races, including the Mexico City Grand Prix in October and at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Check out more photos in the gallery of Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson out in Madrid in March…
Photos: Backgrid
